UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF present their programme priorities in Libya for 2019-2020

Tunis, 07 June 2018 – UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF held a consultative workshop today with key stakeholders and members of the international community around their Country Programmes for 2019 and 2020 in Libya.

Following consultations with the Government of Libya and relevant line ministries during the first half of the year, today’s meeting provided an opportunity to introduce the Country Programme Documents of the three agencies to the the international community and familiarise them with their overall strategic plans and objectivesover the next two years.

The three Country Programme Documents, which have been developed in line with the objectives of the UN Strategic Framework for Libya 2019 – 2020 – a broader UN engagement framework with the government - will be presented to the Executive Board for the September 2018 session.

The UN Resident Coordinator a.i., Dr. Jaffar Syed Hussain, in his opening remarks noted that “this meeting is an excellent opportunity to broaden engagement and cooperation around the strategic priorities and objectives of the UN programmes in Libya”. “After years of conflict the Libyan population wants to return to a normal life, to have improved security, a better standard of living and improved access to basic services. In this transitional period, the three UN agencies will actively support key governance functions in Libya with a particular focus on realizing the ‘Leave No One Behind’ agenda and in support of the Sustainable Development Goals Agenda for 2030” he added.

UNDP Libya's Country Programme aims at supporting Libya in the consolidation of effective, inclusive and accountable government institutions, as well as enhancing citizens access to public services and economic opportunities.

Sultan Hajiyev, UNDP Country Director in Libya stated, “We focus on building on the key areas identified jointly with our Libyan counterparts. We aim to support the country in managing multiple challenges it is currently facing while also help to harnessing its potential and enabling transformation of Libya’s wealth into a better quality of life for all of its citizens.”

“The development of UNFPA first Country Programme Document (CPD) for Libya is a historic moment for the country and shows UNFPA’s strong commitment to supporting the people in Libya,” said Bérangère Böell-Yousfi, Head of UNFPA’s office in Libya. “The CPD is the result of close consultations with many stakeholders from the Libyan government, civil society organizations, international partners and UN agencies.”

The two-year programme is anchored in UNFPA’s vision of human rights, inclusiveness and equality, and will benefit a country where no woman or girl or young boy should be left behind. UNFPA will primarily support the government in building strong and resilient health and social systems to improve the health and well-being of women and youth throughout Libya. Its content is aligned with the Strategic Development Goals, with Libya’s national priorities, the UN Strategic Framework 2019-20 and UNFPA’s Strategic Plan 2018-2021.

The goal of UNICEF Country Programme is to contribute to national efforts to enable all children and adolescents in Libya, especially those in the most vulnerable situations, to have their rights progressively fulfilled and to develop to their full potential in an inclusive and protective environment.

“UNICEF Country Programme crystalizes the priorities of our work for the children in Libya over the next two years. Consultations and discussions with international community are essential to enrich our programmes to deliver sustainable results for children in Libya at this crucial moment in time for Libya,” said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative for Libya.

