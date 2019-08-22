UNDP, Ministry of Planning visit Sirt to follow up on work of Stabilization Facility for Libya

Sirt, 9/August/2019 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, and a representative of the International Cooperation Office of the Libyan Ministry of Planning, Mr. Ahmed El-Amine, visited Sirt and met with the Mayor, Mr. Mokhtar Khalifa Al-Madani, and his municipal team to follow up on the progress of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) activities in the city.

Implemented by UNDP, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and with support from 13 international donors and the Government of Libya, the SFL works in eight municipalities across Libya providing rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and supporting local authorities in taking a more active role in peace-building.

The meeting was also attended by the Director of Planning Office in Sirt, Mr. Ammar Al-Abani; Director of Education, Mr. Sirtah Miftah Abdul Kafi; Director General of Ibn Sina Hospital in Sirte, Mr. Mohammed Alsreti, Chairman of the Council of Elders, Mr. Miftah Marzouk; Director of Project Management in Sirt, Mr. Omar Al-Sudani; Director of Sirt Information Office, Mr Mohammed Al-Amel; and Director of Sirt Brigadier Office, Mr. Ali Al-Zayani.

"You made great efforts in several important sectors that serve people such as education, health, hygiene, etc. We are very pleased with this visit, and we thank you for all your efforts to support the stability of Sirt," said Sirt Mayor, Mr Al-Madani.

"We are aware of the challenges you are facing working in an environment like Sirt where most of the basic infrastructures were destroyed by conflict. However, in the next stage, we would like to include new projects that serve community stability, specifically with support to the Oncology Center, the Dialysis Center and Yarmouk School," declared Mr El-Amine from Libyan Ministry of Planning.

For his part, Mr Gerardo Noto stated: "UNDP is committed to accelerating the pace of implementation in Sirt, as well as to increasing the resources allocated to projects in the municipality, including, amongst other things, equipping a physiotherapy center for people with disabilities and support to other crucial healthcare facilities."

The delegation visited Sana Youssef School to witness the improvement of the learning environment after the rehabilitation undertaken by the SFL and Yarmouk School to conduct a need assesment. The Facility has supported Sirt with the rehabilitation of schools and health facilities as well as delivering garbage trucks and ambulances. Other Municipality priorities discussed during this visit included initiatives to support women’s empowerment, and social inclusion for people with disabilities.

