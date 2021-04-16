Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2571 (2021), Security Council Extends Measures against Illicit Petroleum Exports from Libya, Panel of Experts’ Mandate

SC/14496

Delegates Also Approve Modalities for New Libyan-Owned Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2570 (2021)

The Security Council, adopting two resolutions through its written silence procedure today, extended the authorization of measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya as well as the mandate of the panel of experts helping to oversee them, while also approving modalities for a new, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2571 (2021), the 15-member Council, acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, decided to extend the authorization of its previously imposed measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya until 30 July 2022. Among other things, it called on all Member States to comply fully with the arms embargo it imposed in February 2011, and not to intervene in the conflict in the North African country.

The Council further called on all parties to implement the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva on 23 October 2020 and urged Member States to respect and support full implementation of that text, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay.

By the terms of the text, the Council also renewed the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Security Council committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya until 15 August 2022. That Panel is to submit an interim report no later than 15 December 2021, followed by a final report no later than 15 June 2022 with its findings and recommendations.

In addition, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2570 (2021), through which it approved arrangements for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism — including the deployment of United Nations monitors when conditions allow — while also spotlighting the Organization’s mandate to support the Libyan authorities in preparing for crucial elections in December.

Members took note of a recent report by Secretary-General António Guterres on suggested ceasefire monitoring arrangements in Libya and approved his proposal on the composition and operational aspects of the ceasefire monitoring component. They requested the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to support the senior-level “5+5 Joint Military Commission” and the Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism, with the aim of fully implementing the country’s 23 October ceasefire agreement. All those terms are in line with resolution 2542 (2020), in which the Council decided that UNSMIL should help to achieve a ceasefire and provide appropriate support to its implementation.

By other terms of that resolution, the Council underlined the need for the 5+5 Commission to further develop its plans for the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, including on women’s meaningful participation; the timeline, size and geographical deployment of the UNSMIL ceasefire monitoring component; clear milestones; the expected end state; and security arrangements to secure the ceasefire monitors. It also noted that Member States and regional organizations are able to provide support to the ceasefire monitoring mechanism through the provision of individual monitors and in-kind or financial resources.

In addition, members welcomed the interim Presidency Council and the interim Government of National Unity as the entities charged with leading Libya to national elections on 24 December. It called on the interim Government to make the necessary preparations for free, fair and inclusive national presidential and parliamentary elections on that date, and to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and the inclusion of youth.

The Council expressed its intention to review progress towards the deployment of UNSMIL ceasefire monitors ahead of 15 September 2021. It requested the Secretary-General to consult the Council on any increase to the initial maximum number of ceasefire monitors, and to include in his regular reporting updates on UNSMIL’s electoral support, the implementation of the ceasefire, progress made by the monitoring mechanism, the deployment of monitors and criteria for their eventual departure.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March 2020 (China).]

