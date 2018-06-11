Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2420 (2018), Security Council Extends Authorization to Inspect Vessels Suspected of Violating Libya Arms Embargo

SC/13374

11 JUNE 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

8282ND MEETING* (PM)

The Security Council today renewed measures designed to implement the arms embargo on Libya for another year, in particular those authorizing Member States to inspect vessels on the high seas off the country’s coast when reasonable grounds existed to believe they violated the ban.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2420 (2018) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council extended authorizations set out in resolution 2357 (2017), requesting the Secretary-General to report within 11 months on the text’s implementation.

The meeting began at 3:08 p.m. and ended at 3:10 p.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2420 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its resolution 1970 (2011) imposing the arms embargo on Libya and all its subsequent relevant resolutions,

“Recalling its resolutions 2292 (2016) and 2357 (2017) concerning the strict implementation of the arms embargo on the high seas off the coast of Libya,

“Mindful of its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security under the Charter of the United Nations,

“Reaffirming its determination that terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to extend the authorisations as set out in resolution 2357 for a further 12 months from the date of this resolution;

“2. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council within eleven months of the adoption of this resolution on its implementation;

“3. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”

*The 8281st Meeting was closed.

