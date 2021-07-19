UN Secretary-General Special Envoy Ján Kubiš message on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL Ján Kubiš extends his warmest wishes to the Libyan people and all Libyan authorities as they celebrate the blessed Eid al-Adha.

“On behalf of the entire United Nations family in Libya, I wish all of you and your loved ones and families a peaceful and joyous holiday full of hope for a better future. As we commemorate this occasion, I urge all Libyan leaders and institutions to remember the message of peace, compassion, and reconciliation that this occasion symbolises to put an end to the continued divisions in the country and to the hardship the Libyan people continue to endure,” The Special Envoy said.

“On this occasion, I call on all key Libyan decision-makers and institutions to safeguard what has been achieved since the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement in October 2020 and work together in a spirit of unity and patriotism, shoulder and share the responsibility to put the welfare and the interests of the Libyan people above narrow interests. May the goodwill of this holy occasion inspire you all to intensify your efforts to continue with the path of peace through enabling the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.”