06 Feb 2020

UN remains concerned about conflict impact on Libyans

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Feb 2020
© OCHA/Eve Sabbagh
This boy has lived almost all his life in this makeshift camp in Tripoli. Now his and many other lives are threatened by conflict.
© OCHA/Eve Sabbagh

The United Nations remains concerned about the continued impact of fighting in Libya on civilians.

Rocket attacks and heavy artillery shelling continued on 5 February, in the Abusliem and Salaheddine districts of Tripoli. At least one civilian was killed and five others injured.

Local schools in Abusliem district are due to re-open next week. The United Nations reminds all parties of their obligation under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools.

