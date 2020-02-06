UN remains concerned about conflict impact on Libyans

The United Nations remains concerned about the continued impact of fighting in Libya on civilians.

Rocket attacks and heavy artillery shelling continued on 5 February, in the Abusliem and Salaheddine districts of Tripoli. At least one civilian was killed and five others injured.

Local schools in Abusliem district are due to re-open next week. The United Nations reminds all parties of their obligation under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools.

Read more on UNOCHA.