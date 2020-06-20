UN in Libya statement on “International Day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict zones”

On the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the UN family in Libya commemorates the adoption of Security Council resolution 1820 (2008), on 19 June 2008 in which the Council condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war and an impediment to peacebuilding. On this date, the UN in Libya honors the victims and survivors of sexual violence in Libya and pays tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these heinous crimes.

The UN calls on the authorities in Libya to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, particularly to ensure that all reports of sexual violence are promptly investigated and prosecuted, and survivors are provided with protection, reparations and holistic health and psychosocial services.

On this occasion, the UN family in Libya welcomes the announcement by the Supreme Judicial Council of the establishment of two dedicated courts addressing violence against women, men and children, a positive step that will contribute to the elimination of violence against women in Libya, including at places of detention, work, and at home. We call on the Judicial Authorities to implement the announcement.

To ensure better documentation of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, the UN will lead the creation of Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Arrangements on conflict-related sexual violence (MARA) in Libya in line with para. 8 of Security Council Resolution 1960 (2010).

The UN family in Libya also encourages Libyan authorities to facilitate the release of all those arbitrarily detained and without a legal basis, in particular survivors of trafficking, torture and rape, and to introduce measures to protect female detainees from sexual and gender-based violence and sexual exploitation.

The UN urges the Government to adopt anti-trafficking legislation in accordance with international law, and to address the nexus of conflict-related sexual violence and trafficking in accordance with Security Council resolution 2331 (2016).

The UN stands ready to support the Libyan authorities in their quest to eradicate conflict-related sexual violence and encourages them to cooperate with the International Criminal Court in its investigation of conflict-related sexual violence, the African Court on Humans and Peoples’ Rights and any other mechanism that might bring justice to victims and survivors.