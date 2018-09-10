Two days meeting to Develop National Strategy for Community Health Workers in Libya to improve access to basic health care services (7-8 September 2018) [EN/AR]

WHO Country Office for Libya and WHO Regional Office for Eastern Mediterranean in collaboration with MOH in Libya organized two days meeting to Develop National Strategy for Community Health workers (CHWs) in Libya. The objectives of meeting is to define the scope of Community Health Volunteers, identify necessary competencies for CHWs to perform their duties based on the local needs and context, identify modalities for capacity building of CHWs in line with scope of work and required tasks, agree on implementation strategy and road map. It is worth to underscore that the two days meeting will mark the beginning of a series of consultations, technical debate among the partners and MOH in order to discuss and thus develop a context specific road map which will guide the MOH and partners related to this pivotal component of Primary Health Care (PHC) in Libya. The alignment with the context will facilitate operationalization of the Health Volunteers Strategy and will lead to sustainability of various health related interventions.

Evidence suggests that CHWs who have access to households through doorstep services contribute more positively to the health outcomes especially in relation to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH), Nutrition services and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Likewise, services provided by CHWs are more appropriate to the health needs of populations, are less expensive and more sustainable.

This landmark initiative is part of the planned activities of Primary Health Care Project which is funded by DFID. It is essential to underline that the newly developed strategy will be implemented initially at the level of Six PHC centers in Libya. The six selected PHC centers will be providing PHC services based on the newly introduced approach of family practice. It is important to note that strengthening community level of health care is of the core element of family practice approach. Based on the lessons learned from implementation at the six PHC level the CHW strategy will be progressively implemented throughout the country.