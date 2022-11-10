Twenty-fourth Report of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations Security Council pursuant to UNSCR 1970 (2011) [EN/AR]

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Over the last six months, the Office has accelerated its investigative and cooperation activities in the Situation in Libya within the framework of the renewed strategy outlined in the previous Report of the Prosecutor to the Security Council (April 2022 Report).

This renewed strategy was founded on a set of key principles: a) prioritisation of the situation and allocation of resources; b) a reinvigorated approach to empowering those impacted by the crimes; c) a fresh approach to engagement with the Libyan authorities; and d) a proactive and accelerated policy of cooperation with third states, regional organisations and international partners.

The Prosecutor also presented a roadmap for accountability in the April 2022 Report, including immediate-term investigative priorities and future landmarks for the four key lines of inquiry: a) violence in 2011; b) crimes in detention centres, c) crimes in the 2014-2020 operations; and d) crimes against migrants.

In this reporting period, the Office has made tangible progress in the implementation of this roadmap.

Notable achievements in this reporting period include:

For the first time since the start of the investigation in 2011, the Office maintained a constant presence in the region, significantly strengthening its ability to deal with the practical, logistical and security challenges in this investigation in a flexible manner.

The Office undertook over 20 missions to 6 countries, collecting over 1000 items of evidence, including video and audio material, forensic information, witness statements and satellite imagery.

In June 2022, one of the Deputy Prosecutors responsible for direct oversight of the Libya situation, Ms Nazhat Shameem Khan, conducted a technical visit to Tripoli in furtherance of the Office’s renewed action strategy in relation to the Situation in Libya.

Additional resources have been allocated to the Libya investigation team, including Arabic speakers and experts in military structures, financial investigations, and sexual and gender-based crimes.

On 7 September 2022, the Office became a full and formal member of the Joint Team investigating crimes against migrants, together with national authorities of Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as Europol.

On 21 September 2022, the Prosecutor met with the Head of the Presidential Council of Libya, H.E. Mr Mohamed Younis A. Menfi, ahead of his official visit to Libya in early November 2022.

In October 2022, two key suspects of crimes against victims of human trafficking and human smuggling in Libya were arrested in Ethiopia and extradited to Italy and the Netherlands, respectively. The Office actively assisted these investigations through the sharing of knowledge, information, evidence, and through joint witness interviews.

Based on these concrete steps forward, the Office has significantly increased investigative activities during the reporting period, including evidence collection, engagement with and support to witnesses, contacts with international actors, civil society organisations, academics and experts. The Office is confident that under the current conditions it can apply for new arrest warrants and unseal existing warrants within or ahead of the time frame set out in the roadmap.

These positive developments and results were achieved despite ongoing challenges caused by the complex political landscape and security situation in Libya and the ongoing resource pressures faced by the Office as a whole.

In this reporting period, Pre-trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “Court”) terminated proceedings against Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled and against Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf Al-Werfalli further to applications filed by the Office upon confirmation of their deaths by the Libyan authorities. Although proceedings have been withdrawn against these two individuals, the Office’s work continues to ensure justice and accountability for the victims of their crimes.

The Office has been provided with strong support by the Office of the President of the Presidential Council of Libya in the lead-up to the official visit of the Prosecutor to Libya in November 2022. Other forms of cooperation with the Libyan authorities remain varied. Key steps that should be taken by Libyan authorities in the coming period include:

Provide access to documentation relevant to investigations of the Office as requested through formal requests for assistance;

Support engagement with relevant technical authorities in Libya including those involved in forensics and crime scene analysis;

Ensure prompt responses to all requests for assistance submitted by the Office to the Libyan authorities;

Ensure prompt responses to all visa applications submitted by the Office to the Libyan authorities.

As part of his visit to Libya, the Prosecutor will underline that the Office stands ready to take prompt action in an effort to strengthen cooperation, to support the work of national judicial authorities within its means and mandate, and in particular to increase opportunities for engagement with affected communities and the Libyan authorities.