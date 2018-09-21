Tripoli: Joint Rapid Situation Overview Libya, 21 September 2018

BACKGROUND

On 26 August 2018, clashes broke out between rival armed groups in southern Tripoli, particularly in Salaheddin, Ain Zara, Mashroua Al Hadhba, and points south. These clashes quickly escalated and spread throughout Tripoli, with active fighting throughout the southern mahallas and shells falling on wide swaths of the city. Three weeks later, despite a period of relative calm following a ceasefire brokered on 4 September, fighting and shelling continued, and the situation remained tense. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), at least 3,845 Libyan households and an unknown number of migrants remained displaced by the fighting as of 18 September.

To inform humanitarian response plans, members of the Libya Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) conducted a joint rapid assessment to provide a snapshot of the needs of displaced Libyan and migrant populations in the city of Tripoli. Between 11 and 16 September, participating partners, including Cesvi, DRC, IOM, REACH, and WFP, assessed the humanitarian situation in 26 mahallas across all 6 Tripoli baladiyas, as well as in 5 Tawerghan IDP camps. Data was collected through 106 multi-sector key informant (KI) interviews, 62 concerning Libyan IDPs and 44 concerning migrants, conducted with community leaders, NGO staff, municipal authorities and others. The information in this document refers only to the situation during the data collection period and should be considered indicative only.

KEY FINDINGS

• The largest proportion of the 3,845 recently displaced Libyan households reportedly came from conflict-affected areas of Ain Zara, with the next largest proportions coming from Mashroua Al Hadhba and Salaheddin. According to IOM, roughly half of these households traveled to other cities to the south and east, while at least 1,950 households were displaced within the city of Tripoli.

• The closure of the Salaheddin, Ain Zara, and Tariq Al Matar detention centres due to conflict led to large groups of refugees and migrants being displaced within the area. Some were transferred to new detention centres, while others departed for different areas of the city.

• Smaller groups of urban migrants were also displaced by the clashes, but reportedly remained within Tripoli for the most part, making their way to safer baladiyas such as Suq Aljumaa, Tripoli Centre, and other parts of Hai Alandalus.

• IDPs in all but a handful of assessed displacement sites were able to move freely. Refugees and migrants had much less freedom of movement.

• In nearly every assessed mahalla, an estimated 75-100% of IDPs who had arrived since 26 August were being hosted by friends and family. Recently arrived urban migrants, meanwhile, were reliant on a combination of rental and hosting.

• Recent damage to the water network was reported in all assessed baladiyas. Disruptions to the electrical grid had also become much more frequent.

• KIs reported an increase in robberies, killings, and other types of crime in conflict-affected mahallas as a direct consequence of insecurity, raising concerns about residents’ safety.

• Public and private health facilities, as well as pharmacies, had closed due to insecurity throughout the area of heaviest conflict, leaving residents with little access to medicines or healthcare. This access was further compromised as relief teams and paramedics in Tripoli were targeted by attacks, with ambulances looted for emergency medical supplies.

• In most parts of Tripoli, IDPs were reported to have consistent access to food. However, the situation in Ain Zara, Mashroua Al Hadhba, and Salaheddin was more precarious. Access to food was also less consistent among refugee and migrant populations.

• All assessed mahallas had functioning markets. However, recently displaced IDPs in some areas were unable to consistently access these markets.