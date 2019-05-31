Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 31 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
156 Civilian casualties of which 39 fatalities
90,500 Number of people displaced
3,400 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict
47,500 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services
Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal: US$10.2M5
