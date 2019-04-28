28 Apr 2019

Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 28 April 2019 (since 4 April 2019)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
90
CIVILIAN CASUALTIES OF WHICH 21 FATALITIES

41,000
DISPLACED PEOPLE

3,300
REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS IN DETENTION CENTRES EXPOSED TO OR AT RISK OF CONFLICT

29,700
ASSISTED WITH SOME FORM OF HUMANITARIAN SERVICES

US$10.2M
FUNDING REQUIREMENTS FOR TRIPOLI FLASH APPEAL

KEY MESSAGES

  1. Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes on residential areas continues, in violation of international humanitarian law, with unconfirmed reports of civilian casualties and material damages reported in Ain Zara and Al Twaisha area of Tripoli on the night of 27-28 April.

  2. For civilians trapped by frontline fighting, including urban refugees and migrants, access to food is becoming a greater challenge. In many areas, markets are closed due to fighting and civilians are unable to travel safely to purchase food. Even in areas where markets remain open, prices of fresh vegetables and cooking oil have increased, as well as the cost of gas for cooking.

  3. Humanitarian partners call for the fast-tracking of humanitarian shipments into Libya, to meet the urgent needs of conflict affected populations. Humanitarian community urgently calls for $10.2m to meet the needs of the growing number of people in Libya displaced or otherwise affected by the conflict.

