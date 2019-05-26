Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 24 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 24 May 2019
135 Civilian casualties of which 31 fatalities
82,300 Number of people displaced
3,400 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict
45,600 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services
US$10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
