26 May 2019

Tripoli: Humanitarian key figures and response as of 24 May 2019 (since 4 April 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (160.49 KB)

135 Civilian casualties of which 31 fatalities

82,300 Number of people displaced

3,400 Refugees and migrants in detention centres exposed to or at risk of conflict

45,600 Assisted with some form of humanitarian services

US$10.2M Funding requirements for Tripoli Flash Appeal

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.