15 Jun 2019

Treating HIV: supporting the needs of Libya’s health workers

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

Tripoli, 12 June 2019 — To track and monitor the health status of people who are living with HIV/AIDS, WHO is giving Libya’s health care system the tools it needs. In June 2019, WHO Libya provided IT equipment, including servers and software, to the National Center for Disease Control and the Infectious Disease Department of Tripoli University Hospital.

“This equipment will help the staff, who have already been trained, to ensure the smooth flow of patient information,” says Dr Jaffar Hussein, WHO Representative in Libya. “The care given to people living with HIV needs to be monitored closely, and this equipment will make that possible.”

WHO provided life-saving antiretroviral medicines benefiting more than 400 patients in 2018, and 2 shipments of ARV medicines in 2017. WHO Libya has also updated the national HIV guidelines according to international standards and, at a WHO collaborating centre for HIV/AIDS in Tunis, trained one batch of Libyan physicians who prescribe ARVs.

Despite the ongoing armed conflict in Libya’s capital that began in spring 2019, WHO’s technical and logistic support of Libya’s Ministry of Health remains uninterrupted. WHO is working with the Ministry to implement a district health information system to track and monitor patients.

The hardware and software are funded by the European Commission under a project titled "Strengthening the Health Information System and Medicine Supply Chain" (SHAMS).

Related links

European Commission

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.