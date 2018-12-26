Training workshop on medicines forecasting and qualification, Tripoli, Libya [EN/AR]

Medicines supplies have suffered a major setback in Libya due to the persistent crisis, leading to endemic shortages. Achieving universal health coverage requires access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines. According to the SARA survey (2017) findings, there is a general low availability of essential medicines in hospitals (41%), and extremely low in PHC facilities (10%) and medical stores (13%).

To strengthen the quality of medicines supply planning in Libya, the EU-supported SHAMS project has implemented numerous activities to help address the bottlenecks militating against population access to quality and affordable medicines. One of the series of activities lined up is the training of health workers across the country on medicines forecasting and quantification.

The aim of the training is to equip health workers responsible for forecasting and quantification, with skills and knowledge of modern methods of forecasting and quantification, and familiarize them with the Libyan Essential Medicines List (EML), which will henceforth be used as a basis for medicines selection in Libya.

The training has been divided into phases to cover all the health facilities nationwide. The first phase will cover all 10 hospitals, 7 polyclinics, 63 PHCs and 54 PHUs in six municipalities, namely; Hay Alandalus and Janzour municipalities in Western region, Al-Bayda and Tobruk municipalities in Eastern region, and Sabha and Adiri municipalities in Southern region.

The training workshop for the Western region was declared open in Tripoli on 22 December 2018, by the new Director of the Pharmacy Administration, Dr. Khalid Mhrij Issa. In his opening address, he said this was his first official engagement since assumption of office. He thanked WHO Libya for her sustained support to the Pharmacy Administration in particular, and for her numerous support for the Health sector in Libya in general. He maintained that MOH will continue to demand for the support and cooperation of WHO in the years ahead. He also appreciated the participants and facilitators who had sacrificed their well-deserved public holidays to be at the training. This is a demonstration of personal commitment and dedication to duty.

The team of facilitators will move to the Eastern Region to conduct the same training for all health workers in Tobruk municipality on 25-26 Dec 2018, Al-Bayda municipality on 29-30 Dec. and finally to Sabha and Wadi Shati municipalities in the South on 08-10 Jan 2019.