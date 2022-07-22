Three children killed in late-night violence in Tripoli [EN/AR]

Tripoli, 22 July 2022 – “UNICEF is deeply concerned by the killing of three children in the fighting in Tripoli last night. “During the late hours of last night, heavy clashes broke out across several areas in Tripoli. Civilians were caught in the crossfire and were unable to evacuate. “UNICEF confirmed that at least nine people died in the clashes including three children. One 12-year-old boy and a mother with her two children – a boy and a girl. “UNICEF expresses its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and those injured. "UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children and calls on all parties to put in place all necessary measures to prevent harm to civilians and in particular children. “All children in Libya deserve to live their lives in peace and without the constant threat of violence.”

For more information:

Suad Almarani, Communications Specialist salmarani@unicef.org +218 912 508 648

About UNICEF Libya:

Since 2012, UNICEF has promoted the rights and wellbeing of children and their families in Libya. Together with our partners, we work throughout the country to reach children and their families through our Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, Child Protection and Emergency Response interventions. We strengthen the linkages between humanitarian action and development programming, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and conflict-affected children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere in Libya.