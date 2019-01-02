Supporting Social Cohesion Between Host Communities, Displaced Populations and Migrants: Request for Expressions of Interest

BACKGROUND

Since 2011, Libyan communities have experienced tremendous upheaval due to armed conflict, the collapse of Government services and rule of law, internal displacement, and the rise of criminal networks. High levels of internal displacement, combined with more limited access to services, have had an impact on social cohesion between the host community, displaced populations, and migrants.

Under the Regional Development and Protection Program (RDPP) for North Africa, funded by the European Union, IOM Libya seeks to strengthen the resilience of displaced populations and their host communities by supporting social cohesion initiatives, and promoting a culture of rights and dialogue

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST TO IMPLEMENT SOCIAL COHESION

INITIATIVES IOM Libya seeks expressions of interest from organisations, including: non-governmental organisations (NGOs); civil society organisations (CSOs); local authorities; research or academic institutions to implement social cohesion initiatives, including:

1) Initiatives to improve social cohesion between host communities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and migrants.

2) Initiatives to boost civic participation of migrants, IDPs and host communities.

3) Carry out mapping of the zones where migrants and host communities interact in cities/towns, and identification of focal points that can act as mediators between migrants and local communities. These focal points could include representatives of the following sectors: law enforcement, municipalities, hospital, educational and technical institutions, law enforcement offices, cultural institutions, etc.

4) Provide training on migrants’ rights and cultural diversity to selected focal points, so that they can act as a facilitator for migrants.

5) Awareness raising (e.g. on migrants’ rights, human rights and rights of different population – migrants, IDPs, host communities - groups, counter trafficking, referral systems, access to services).

6) Other relevant social cohesion activities

PROJECT TARGET AREA

Project target area includes all municipalities across Libya.

PROJECT TIMEFRAME

Multiple projects are expected to be funded. The expected duration of support can range from 1 to 4 months.

ELIGIBILITY

To be considered for an award, applicants must:

Be officially registered as an NGO, CSO or private sector entity, and/or working in compliance with all applicable civil and fiscal regulations.

Have previous experience in the social cohesion capacity building/programming with appropriate facilities available, and using training curricula/package previously developed and certified (if applicable).

Directly implement the proposed activities, without an intermediary.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST INSTRUCTIONS

Interested organisations are invited to submit an expression of interest to bosla-libya@iom.int, not later than 10/01/2019. The subject line for expressions of interest should read “EoI-Social-Cohesion [Name of applicant organisation].” Expressions of interest should be accompanied by a brief (max. 1 page) description of the interested organisation, describing relevant experience in implementing social cohesion initiatives. Expressions of interest may be submitted in English or in Arabic.

Selected organisations expressing interest will be invited, subject to the relevance of their experience in implementing similar initiatives, to attend a workshop in Tripoli in January 2019, where the proposed support will be described in greater detail. Interested organisations that are not based in Tripoli, and are unable to attend the workshop, can be provided with further details upon written request to boslalibya@iom.int . The subject line for emails containing questions should read “Question-EoI-SocialCohesion [Name of applicant organisation],” not later than 50/50/9502.

Interested organisations will be invited to submit a full technical and financial proposal at a later date.