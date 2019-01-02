Supporting Livelihoods of Migrants, Displaced Populations and Host Communities: Request for Expressions of Interest

BACKGROUND

Since 2011, Libyan communities have experienced tremendous upheaval due to armed conflict, the collapse of Government services and rule of law, internal displacement, and the rise of criminal networks.

Livelihoods have also suffered dramatically over the past seven years, as Libyans employed in the public sector have lost their jobs amid the breakdown of Government services, and Libyans and migrants who ran private sector enterprises, of all sizes, have seen their ability to do business repeatedly interrupted and constricted by the volatile security situation in the country.

Under the Regional Development and Protection Program (RDPP) for North Africa, funded by the European Union, IOM Libya seeks to strengthen the resilience of displaced populations and their host communities by supporting livelihoods opportunities, and promoting a culture of rights, dialogue and social cohesion.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST TO IMPLEMENT LIVELIHOOD INITIATIVES IOM

Libya seeks expressions of interest from organisations, including: national vocational training centres; non-governmental organisations (NGOs); civil society organisations (CSOs); local authorities; research or academic institutions; and private sector organisations to implement livelihood initiatives, including:

1) Vocational training and technical training.

2) Entrepreneurship or small business training, Small-scale infrastructure projects.

3) Life skills training, soft skills (e.g. IT, languages, etc.) .

4) In job training, and job placement.

5) Other relevant livelihood activities.

PROJECT TARGET AREA

Project target area includes all municipalities across Libya.

PROJECT TIMEFRAME

Multiple projects are expected to be funded. The expected duration of support can range from 1 to 6 months.

ELIGIBILITY

To be considered for an award, applicants must:

Be officially registered as a vocational training centre, NGO, CSO or private sector entity, and/or working in compliance with all applicable civil and fiscal regulations.

Have previous experience in the livelihood training/programming with appropriate facilities available, and using training curricula/package previously developed and certified (if applicable).

Directly implement the proposed activities, without an intermediary.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST INSTRUCTIONS

Interested organisations are invited to submit an expression of interest to bosla-libya@iom.int, not later than 10/01/’19. The subject line for emails expressing interest should read “EoI-livelihood [Name of applicant organisation].” Expressions of interest should be accompanied by a brief (max. 1 page) description of the interested organisation, describing relevant experience in implementing livelihood initiatives. Expressions of interest may be submitted in English or in Arabic.

Selected organisations expressing interest will be invited, subject to the relevance of their experience in implementing similar initiatives, to attend a workshop in Tripoli in January 2019, where the proposed support will be described in greater detail. Interested organisations that are not based in Tripoli, and are unable to attend the workshop, can be provided with further details upon written request to boslalibya@iom.int.

The subject line for emails containing questions should read “Question-EoI-livelihood [Name of applicant organisation],” not later than 05/01/’19. Interested organisations will be invited to submit a full technical and financial proposal at a later date.