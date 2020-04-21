Supporting Consensus Building for the National Dialogue, Constitution Drafting & Governing Process in Libya

Libya Consensus Building Activity (LCB)

USAID, partnering with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), continues to support national dialogue and consensus building among different segments of Libyan society. USAID supports the work of the Constitutional Drafting Assembly (CDA) with expert legal professionals and by supporting the input of women’s rights activists, the disabled community, and other minority groups into the drafting process. USAID is also supporting communication efforts nationwide regarding the draft constitution and its contents and other civic topics of discussion to build public awareness and a more engaged citizenry.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The program aims to support Libyans as they make decisions about the structure, authority, and resources of their national and local governments and protections for their citizens. It also seeks to engage Libyans, including marginalized groups, in dialogue, compiling community perspectives and building consensus on issues that will influence the constitutional drafting process and local governance structures and practices and lay the groundwork for a more engaged citizenry. This program seeks to enhance public awareness and knowledge on the new constitution and how it will impact people’s lives.

Life of Program: August 2014 to December 2019

USAID Implementing Partner: Freedom House / American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative (ABA ROLI)

USAID Investment: $11.5 million

PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Support a network of Libyan experts and community liaisons to hold public community dialogue sessions on key constitutional issues to raise public understanding and develop citizen-driven recommendations for the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) on topics such as: decentralization, the judiciary, gender issues, youth, and the system of governance.

Enable civil society organizations to conduct public outreach and employ social and mass media to increase public awareness about the importance of peaceful dialogue, the role of the constitution, and other key governance issues impacting the lives of Libyan citizens.

Enhance the capacity of CDA members to conduct public outreach on the constitution development process using media, developing informational materials, and facilitating roundtables and dialogue with key stakeholders and institutional partners.

Build the capacity of legal offices at the Ministry of Local Government (MoLG) and local municipal councils to more effectively respond to citizen needs.

Conduct a judicial baseline assessment, outline justice sector reform priorities, and offer technical assistance to the Ministry of Justice and Supreme Judicial Council to promote judicial efficiency, accountability, independence, and effectiveness.

PROGRAM ACHIEVEMENTS