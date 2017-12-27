27 Dec 2017

Supporting Benghazi returnees with access to water

Report
from ACTED
Published on 27 Dec 2017

The Western districts of Benghazi were some of the hardest hit by the conflict that raged in the city for over two years, displacing thousands of families. When the fighting abated, these families struggled to return due to the lack of basic services. “Without water, there is no life,” said Ahmed, a Guwarsha resident. “More than half of our district is affected by water problems, which is preventing people from coming back to their area.”

Mohammed, the director of the General Company for Water and Sanitation in Benghazi, described the difficulties they faced in solving the water issues: “These areas had no electricity for years, which meant that the existing pumps corroded due to inactivity. In some cases the pumps need to be renovated, but in others they need to be completely replaced. Another issue we faced was the theft of water pumps.” He also added, “Because of this issue, many families have to pay extra to fill water tanks on a weekly basis to meet their basic needs.”

As part of its mission to support returnees in Benghazi, ACTED Libya supported the General Company for Water and Sanitation with six water pumps to be installed in the districts of Guwarsha and Ganfouda, funded by UNHCR with coordination by the Projects Office of the Municipality. On December 14th, these pumps were delivered to the General Company for Water and Sanitation in a hand-over ceremony presided by the local councils of Guwarsha and Ganfouda. These pumps will help provide water for 6,000 households in the Western Benghazi districts.

“This project will help the return of people to their districts, and they won’t have to pay rent in other areas,” said Ahmed. “Life will return to our areas.”

This publication has been produced with the assistance of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The contents of this publication are the sole responsibility of ACTED and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of UNHCR.

