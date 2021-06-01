Support to safe, quality and inclusive introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in Libya

Tripoli, 1 June 2021 – The Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has announced a new contribution of EUR 5 million to support safe, quality, and inclusive introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in Libya.

“We are proud to support Libyan authorities including the Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in their efforts to vaccinate 4,8m people in Libya against the Corona-virus as quickly as possible. Given the urgent need to push ahead with the campaign, the bulk of the measures will already be implemented by UNICEF in the coming months.” says Oliver Owcza, German Ambassador to Libya

Despite the positive strides taken by the Government of Libya in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines, there are significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure that the vaccines are safely administered to the entire priority groups including migrants and refugees. The programme which is intended to run for a period of 18 months will enable UNICEF to scale up its support to the Libyan Government by ensuring an adequate cold chain system is in place, across the country, for the vaccination roll-out and strengthen in-country human and institutional capacity for vaccination, as well as acceptance and demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the short-term, 4.8 million people are expected to benefit from this support, with 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccination priority groups that includes migrants and refugees. A total of 6,000 health staff will have an opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills on vaccination and cold chain management and control. In addition, the 426 health facilities assigned to undertake the vaccination will be strengthened to ensure they can implement safe, quality, and inclusive vaccines.

UNICEF would like to extend its appreciation to the Government of Germany for their contribution. “This project would not have been possible to roll out with such speed and efficiency had it not been for the generous support of the Government of Germany. We extend our gratitude for their generosity and look forward to partnering in future projects”, stated UNICEF Special Representative, Abdulkadir Musse.

