Summary statement of the Libyan consultative meeting of 7-9 September 2020

On 7-9 September 2020, a meeting was held between representatives of key Libyan stakeholders in Montreux, Switzerland. Facilitated by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) in the presence of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the meeting sought to address the hopes of Libyans for stability and decent life, and treat the critical economic, social and health situation that afflicts the country. Building on the recent ceasefire declarations of 21 August, the meeting aimed to relaunch the political process, leading to what the participants called the Preparatory Phase for a Comprehensive Settlement. The participants agreed to submit their recommendations to the Libyan Political Dialogue that shall be convened in the near future under the auspices of UNSMIL. The key themes of the recommendations are the following:

The Preparatory Phase for a Comprehensive Settlement is a time-limited period that aims to put in place the appropriate conditions for holding the parliamentary and presidential elections within eighteen months and with an agreed upon constitutional basis;

The executive authority shall be restructured to consist of a Presidency Council composed of a president and two deputies, and a Government of National Unity that shall be separate from the Presidency Council;

The selection of members of the Presidency Council and the Head of the Government of National Unity shall be done within the framework of the Libyan Political Dialogue. The Head of the Government of National Unity shall nominate the government and submit it for a vote of confidence. The composition of the Government of National Unity shall consider Libya's unity and its geographical, political and social diversity;

The performance of the executive authority and the extent to which it achieves its tasks shall be periodically monitored and evaluated by the Libyan Political Dialogue;

The House of Representatives and the High Council of State shall agree to nominate individuals to positions in sovereign institutions and outline the electoral process within reasonable deadlines;

During the Preparatory Phase for a Comprehensive Settlement, the executive institutions and the House of Representatives shall be relocated to the city of Sirte, as soon as the security and logistical conditions are met;

The importance of working on a national and social reconciliation processes shall be underlined. This shall start with ending illegal detention and imprisonment on grounds of political conviction; activating the amnesty law for political prisoners; working for the safe return of deported and displaced persons; and reparations for damages without dropping rights to litigation.

Ultimately, the participants expressed their hope for a quick return to the Libyan Political Dialogue, and the need for the international community to take responsibility for ensuring stability in Libya. They reminded the international community to comply with the Security Council resolutions related to Libyan sovereignty, and to support the Libyan political process not only in words but also in deeds.

The Arabic version of this statement can be accessed here.