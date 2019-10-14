14 Oct 2019

Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery in Libya September 2019 Update

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.66 MB)

Resilience4Libya Updates Phase II

To respond to the many challenges people in Libya are facing, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) approach focuses on putting the country on a more robust development path by helping the local authorities to restore essential services delivery, livelihoods opportunities, and community security.

The second phase aims at enhancing provision of basic services at local level and increasing access for most vulnerable groups from host communities – including Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) and returnees – as well as migrants and refugees. 20 municipalities are receiving support through the second phase that is being implemented across the three regions of Libya, West, East and South. This second phase is implemented in close cooperation with the Ministry of Local Governance, Municipalities, UNICEF and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

Download on this page the monthly updates to find out more about the progress and the impact of "Resilience4Libya Phase II."

