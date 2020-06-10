Statement by UNSMIL on Joint Military Commission (5+5) meetings and developments in Sirte

Tripoli, 10 June 2020 - UNSMIL is pleased to announce that both, Government of National Accord (GNA) and The Libyan National Army (LNA) delegations, are fully engaged in the third round of talks of the (5+5) Joint Military Commission (JMC). The Mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on 03 June and another meeting with the GNA delegation yesterday, 09 June.

Both meetings - which were conducted virtually - were productive and enabled UNSMIL to discuss with the delegations the latest developments on the ground and to receive their comments on the draft ceasefire agreement, as presented by the Mission to the parties on 23 February 2020.

While UNSMIL commends the seriousness and the commitment of both parties in the JMC dialogue track, it calls on them to de-escalate to avoid further civilian casualties and new waves of displacement. The Mission is particularly concerned by reports of escalation and mobilization in and around the city of Sirte.

Between 5 and 8 June, UNSMIL verified at least 19 civilian deaths, including three women and five children and at least 12 injuries to civilians in at least three locations outside Sirte, caused by airstrikes and Grad rockets.