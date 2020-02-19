19 Feb 2020

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, 19 Feb 2020

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) hopes to resume the second round of talks of the Libyan Joint Military Commission (5+5), while expressing its strong and renewed condemnation of the bombing of Tripoli’s seaport yesterday by the Libyan National Army, which resulted in a number of casualties and could have led to a real disaster had the vessel transporting liquefied gas been hit.

The Mission calls for an end to the escalation and provocative actions, especially expansion of the conflict area, and urges all parties to resort to dialogue as the only means to end the crisis

