18 Jan 2020

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 18 Jan 2020 View Original

UNSMIL expresses deep concern over current efforts to disrupt or impair oil production in Libya. This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost for the Libyan people who depend on the free flow of oil for their well-being. It will also have terrible knock-on effects for the country's already deteriorated economic and financial situation.

The Mission urges all Libyans to exercise maximum restraint while international negotiations continue to broker an end to Libya's longstanding crisis, including recommending measures to ensure transparency in the allocation of resources. The Mission reiterates the importance of preserving the integrity and neutrality of the National Oil Corporation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.