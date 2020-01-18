Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

UNSMIL expresses deep concern over current efforts to disrupt or impair oil production in Libya. This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost for the Libyan people who depend on the free flow of oil for their well-being. It will also have terrible knock-on effects for the country's already deteriorated economic and financial situation.

The Mission urges all Libyans to exercise maximum restraint while international negotiations continue to broker an end to Libya's longstanding crisis, including recommending measures to ensure transparency in the allocation of resources. The Mission reiterates the importance of preserving the integrity and neutrality of the National Oil Corporation.