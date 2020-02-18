18 Feb 2020

Statement on UN Security Council adoption of resolution on Libya

Report
from Mercy Corps
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

Megan Doherty, Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy:

Yesterday’s UN Security Council resolution is a necessary first step to stop the devastating loss of life and human suffering in Libya. Despite a commitment by world leaders to de-escalate a few short weeks ago in Berlin, conditions on the ground have continued to deteriorate. More civilians are in danger, more refugees and migrants — many of whom fled persecution in their home countries — are without protection, and violations of international humanitarian law continue with impunity.

The challenge now is to swiftly implement the resolution, enforce the UN arms embargo, and support UN-led peace talks. Foreign powers are fueling this conflict by providing weapons and mercenaries to Libyan factions. We call on the United States and the UN to apply diplomatic pressure on the warring parties and their backers, and hold to account those who block humanitarian access and violate human rights.

Families in Tripoli are trapped, unable to flee to safety because of the risk of violence, including airstrikes and rocket attacks. More than 3,000 refugees and migrants are trapped in detention centers dangerously close to the fighting, where they face human rights abuses and risk being killed in the conflict.

This human suffering is man-made, unconscionable, and preventable.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.