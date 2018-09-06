Statement by the Spokesperson on Tripoli ceasefire

The ceasefire agreed among several groups yesterday under the auspices of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salamé is a welcome step that should lead to the much-needed de-escalation of the violence in and around Tripoli.

We therefore call on all the parties involved to fully respect the agreement and implement all its terms in a spirit of compromise and in the interest of the Libyan people.

Libyans deserve to live in peace and stability. We expect all legitimate Libyan stakeholders to step up efforts to end the political transition and achieve permanent democratic institutions capable of delivering in the interest of all Libyans.

We will continue to support the inclusive UN led mediation process to bring about a lasting solution to the political crisis in Libya.

Maja KOCIJANCIC Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations +32 (0)2 29 86570 +32 (0)498 984 425

Adam KAZNOWSKI Press Officer for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy +32 (0) 2 29 89359 +32 (0)460 768 088