Statement by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Mr. Abdoulaye Bathily

TRIPOLI, 14 October 2022 – I arrived in Tripoli today to assume my functions as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). I will lead the United Nations’ good offices and mediation efforts to reach a sustainable and peaceful Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution. I will also oversee the work of UNSMIL.

Over the coming days, I will first and foremost engage with all Libyan parties across the country, including civil society, women, and youth groups, to listen to their views on the political, security, and economic situations and hear their vision about the future of their country.

My priority is to identify a consensual pathway towards the holding of inclusive and credible national elections, which should be held as soon as possible on a solid constitutional framework. Restoring the electoral process will support fostering national unity and stability and renew the legitimacy of institutions in the country.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Libya to hold inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections. The will of the millions of Libyan people who registered to vote should be respected.