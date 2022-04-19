Statement of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Libya on the Conclusion of the current round of the Libyan constitutional track committee in Cairo

CAIRO - 18 APRIL 2022 - The Libyan Constitutional Track Committee, comprising the House of Representatives and Higher Council of State, concluded its meetings today in Cairo under the auspices of the United Nations and generously hosted by the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Over the course of one week, consultations took place between the committee members in a climate of consensus discussing several issues, including agreement on the internal regulations governing the work of the Committee and agreement to meet after Eid al-Fitr to continue the consultations.

While the Constitutional Track Committee held several closed-door internal meetings, the United Nations also facilitated general consultations, during which our group of experts provided technical clarifications on a number of important constitutional issues, citing constitutional experiences from several countries in the region and the world.

The United Nations seeks to build on the degree of consensus reached between the two chambers earlier this year in order to reactivate the electoral process and respond to the aspirations of the Libyan people, who believe that the ultimate solution to the successive transitions and resulting crises that threaten the stability of the country comes through elections that are based on a sound constitutional and electoral framework with defined timelines.

This round of consultations on the Libyan constitutional track is held within the context of the UN initiative launched in early March with the aim of moving forward a constitutional and legislative framework for presidential and parliamentary elections.

The United Nations expresses its gratitude to the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting this round of meetings, and for its support to the United Nations endeavors in Libya to achieve security and stability.