Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Maria Ribeiro, on the Humanitarian Situation in Derna

Tripoli, 11 January 2019

I am deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in the eastern city of Derna and the consequent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in parts of the city.

Recent intense fighting has reportedly resulted in substantial civilian casualties in Derna and the deterioration of infrastructure and services and the lack of access of the civilian population to basic needs such as food, water and urgent lifesaving medical care for the wounded remain a very serious concern.

I firmly call for unconditional, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to the affected civilians in the old city. I urge all parties to the conflict to respect and take all measures to protect civilians and civilian facilities, and to strictly adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law.