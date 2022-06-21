Statement by the Co-Chairs (Netherlands, Switzerland and UNSMIL) of the International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Working Group of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya [EN/AR]

Extension of Mandate of the Fact-Finding Mission on Libya Is Critical to Preparing the Path Towards Sustainable Peace

16 June 2022, Tripoli – The co-chairs of the Working Group on International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights established under the Berlin process – the Netherlands, Switzerland and UNSMIL – called for the extension of the mandate of the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya, so that it may continue its critical work to advance human rights, secure sustainable peace and foster rights-based national reconciliation in Libya.

The co-chairs commend the Libyan authorities for supporting and facilitating the work of the Fact-Finding Mission and call on the government to continue to support its mandate.

"The Fact-Finding Mission advances human rights and accountability processes across the country through its support for technical cooperation,” the co-chairs said. “By publicising key cases and trends, the fact-finding mission’s work will help ensure that the voices of Libyan victims are heard and that all Libyans will one day see justice and accountability for these crimes.”

The UN Human Rights Council established the fact-finding mission in 2020 with a mandate to investigate alleged violations and abuses of international human rights and violations of international humanitarian law committed in Libya since 2016. The Human Rights Council is expected to discuss the extension of the mandate at its 50th session, to take place in Geneva from 13 June to 8 July. The Fact-Finding Mission’s work, summarised in its reports issued in October 2021 and March 2022, is far from complete and an extension of the mandate will enable the Fact-Finding Mission to continue its important work in all areas of Libya.

“No other entity has the mandate and capacity to conduct this work at this time. By extending its work, the Fact-Finding Mission will contribute to rights-based national reconciliation and a peaceful future for all Libyans,” the co-chairs said.