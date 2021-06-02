Statement by the Co-Chairs of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya, 2 June 2021

2 JUNE 2021 - United Nations Special Envoy Ján Kubiš and Co-chair Ambassador Simon Geissbühler warmly welcome the participation of Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush of Libya and Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland at the Senior Officials Meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya on 2 June 2021.

Participants welcomed the interim Presidency Council and the interim Government of National Unity charged with leading the country up to national parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December 2021, pursuant to the LPDF roadmap and as called for by Resolution 2570 (2021). They underlined the importance of the full implementation of the provisions of this and other relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Participants welcomed the appointment of Minister Najla al-Mangoush and other women to the Government, recalled the commitment of the interim executive authority to appoint at least 30% of women to senior positions, and urged its implementation.

Following the LPDF meeting on 26-27 May 2021 and the transmittal of the outcome of the meeting, including the LPDF Legal Committee’s proposal on the constitutional basis for elections to the HoR, we call on the HoR to clarify the constitutional basis for the elections and to enact the necessary electoral legislation.

We call on the authorities and institutions, the society, and the media to create conditions for full, effective and meaningful participation of women in the democratic transition and elections, in national reconciliation, in the economic and social life in the country.

We acknowledge the first steps of the Presidency Council towards inclusive, comprehensive rights-based national reconciliation and transitional justice, important also for creating the conducive conditions for holding inclusive national elections in December, for their free, fair, and secure conduct, and for the acceptance of their results.

We call upon the interim executive authority, institutions, and authorities in Libya to fully follow and implement principles of human rights and international humanitarian law, including when dealing with IDPs, migrants, and refugees, when addressing arbitrary arrests and detention, when moving towards full accountability for crimes.

We urge domestic and external parties to take practical steps to start the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay, in line with UNSC Resolution 2570, to manifest their commitment to the arms embargo and other relevant measures through the full implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2571 (2021) and others.

We call on all domestic parties to refrain from any actions that may impede the interim Government to function throughout the country and disrupt the political process.

We call on the HoR to adopt a unified budget. The absence of a unified budget creates obstacles and impediments to the Government to improve the delivery of basic services to the population in all parts of Libya, including electricity and the COVID pandemic response, to the unification and effective functioning of State institutions, including military, security, economic and educational institutions.

Participants reiterated a strong commitment to continue supporting Libya and its people, for its unity, stability, security, sovereignty, and prosperity.