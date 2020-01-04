04 Jan 2020

Statement of the Chairperson regarding the situation in Libya

Addis Ababa, 3 January,2020: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is deeply concerned at the deterioration of the situation in Libya and the continuing suffering of the Libyan people.

The various threats of political and military ingerence in the internal affairs of the country increase the risk of a confrontation, whose motives have nothing to do with the fundamental interests of the Libyan people and their aspirations for freedom, peace, democracy and development.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union's unwavering commitment to an inclusive political solution in which all political and social actors play the leading role.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community to join efforts with Africa to promote a rapid and peaceful resolution of this crisis, which has dangerous consequences in all respects for the country, the region and the continent as a whole.

