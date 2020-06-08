Statement of the Chairperson of the AUC on the situation in Libya, 08 June 2020

Addis Ababa, 8 June 2020: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat continues to monitor the situation in Libya and takes note of the latest developments which highlights that the unfortunate choice for a military solution has only led to more destruction and suffering of the Libyan people. He calls on the warring parties to ensure strict compliance with international humanitarian law, in particular by securing hospitals and schools and facilitating the delivery of aid.

He reiterates his 27 March invitation for all warring parties to immediately stop fighting and engage in a lasting ceasefire negotiations within the framework of the Berlin Communique. The AU stands ready to assist implementing an agreed and effective ceasefire and to contribute to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of dialogue between all the Libyan stakeholders for a durable Libya-Libyan solution.

The Chairperson stresses that the sustained violation of the arms embargo by the conflicting parties and external actors despite commitments made at the Berlin Conference is a clear disregard for the safety of the Libyan population. The Chairperson calls on the United Nations Security Council to apply sanctions as provided for in various resolutions on the arms embargo.

The Chairperson reaffirms the principle of permanent sovereignty of people over their natural resources and remind that these natural resources belong to the people of Libya, the sole custodian and benefactor.

The Chairperson further appeals to the international community to assist in addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the country especially in these trying times when Libya continues to struggle under the onerous weight of the Covid-19 pandemic. He further calls for assistance in repatriating African migrants who remain held and detained in Libya.