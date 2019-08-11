11 Aug 2019

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission following the car bomb attack in Benghazi

Report
from African Union
Published on 11 Aug 2019 View Original

11 August 2019, Addis Abeba - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest possible terms, the car bomb attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed five people, including United Nations personnel.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson reiterates his call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and for all parties to resume, without delay, in genuine national political dialogue for the swift resolution of the crisis in the country

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.