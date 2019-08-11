Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission following the car bomb attack in Benghazi

11 August 2019, Addis Abeba - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest possible terms, the car bomb attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed five people, including United Nations personnel.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson reiterates his call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and for all parties to resume, without delay, in genuine national political dialogue for the swift resolution of the crisis in the country