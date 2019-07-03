03 Jul 2019

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the air strike in Libya

from African Union
Published on 03 Jul 2019

03 July 2019, Addis Abeba - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns an air-strike in Libya that struck a detention center, killing more than forty innocent civilians, all migrants.

The Chairperson further demands for an independent investigation to be conducted to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime of innocent civilians, be brought to account.

The Chairperson reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire, and for all parties to ensure the protection and safety of all civilians, especially the migrants trapped in detention centers.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community for an urgent humanitarian effort to protect vulnerable migrants, and to redouble efforts to urge all parties to cease hostilities immediately and return to the negotiation table.

Ebba Kalondo
Spokesperson to the Chairperson
African Union Commission
Addis Abeba

Mobile: +251911510512
Twitter: @EbbaKalondo
@AUC_MoussaFaki

