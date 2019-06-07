07 Jun 2019

Statement Attributed to the Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Libya, Mr. Abdel Rahman Ghandour, on the Situation in Ghat

Tripoli, 07 June 2019

The devastating flooding that swept through Ghat in south-western Libya has affected some 20,000 people and left them in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Thus far, over 2,500 were severely impacted and displaced to nearby areas, 500 people were rescued, and four people have been killed, including three children.

The floods have damaged roads and houses and severely affected the provision of basic services including water, food, electricity and health.

The United Nations and the humanitarian partners are providing clean water, food, medicines and essential emergency items to affected populations.

The response teams have offered further assistance to the authorities and emergency committees in the affected locations and stand ready to support the national-led response where necessary.

