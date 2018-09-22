22 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Libya

from UN Support Mission in Libya
New York, 21 September 2018 - The Secretary-General is alarmed by the increasing number of violations of the ceasefire agreement signed by armed groups in Tripoli on 4 September under the auspices of his Special Representative, Ghassan Salamé. He extends his condolences to those who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the continuing violence.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire and refrain from any actions that would increase the suffering of the civilian population.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that anyone responsible for the violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law must be held responsible.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

