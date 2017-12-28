Stabilization Facility for Libya starts the rehabilitation of a clinic and a school in Sirt

Sirt, 27 December 2017 –The Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) handed over Alittihad School and the polyclinic of Sirt to a construction company to start the rehabilitation of these two buildings.

After the handed over, the head of the projects department at the municipality of Sirt, Mr. Ibraheem Hieblo, stated:

“We are very grateful to the Government of National Accord for supporting the municipality of Sirt through SFL. The rehabilitation of the school and polyclinic will improve the quality of education and health services delivered to the residents of Sirt.”

Alittihad School and the polyclinic of Sirt were severely damaged during the armed conflict that the city witnessed in 2016. The school windows and doors were broken and there are many holes in the walls of the building. The operation theater and several other rooms of the polyclinic were also ruined.

The manager of the polyclinic, Mr. Raheel Alabdaly, highlighted the importance of the rehabilitation of the medical center:

“The rehabilitation of the polyclinic will make a huge difference in the lives of Sirt residents. They will no longer need to travel far to neighbouring cities to have access to health services.”

For his part, the school director, Mr. Islam Jibreil, declared:

“The rehabilitation of Alittihad School is vital to this part of the city. It will allow us to decrease the number of students in each classroom. The school became overcrowded as a result of the destruction of many parts of its building, like many other schools in the city.”

Led by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Stabilization Facility for Libya is an immediate stabilization initiative which provides quick rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and delivery of equipment to support local authorities to improve its services to their citizens. The rehabilitation of these buildings is part of the package which the municipality identified as priorities for Sirt.

SFL already delivered to the municipality of Sirt five ambulances (three ICU and two regular) and rehabilitated Al Fateh school. The priorities for Sirt include refurbishment and equipment for Ibn Sina Hospital and other health facilities, several schools, pumps for the water supply and sewage networks, and repairs to University Faculties.

Contact information: UNDP Libya:

Media.ly@undp.org

Municipality of Sirt:

Mohamed Almyial, abdalrhim88a@gmail.com