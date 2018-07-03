03 Jul 2018

The Stabilization Facility for Libya: A new way forward

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original

Tripoli, 02/June/2018 – Partners of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) met today to decide on ways to better support municipalities, improve the daily lives of the Libyan people, and provide services where they are most needed.

During the meeting, the International community and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) committed to improving coordination with the Ministry of Planning, establishing partnerships with Libyan national public service agencies, and pursuing more synergies with other international programs.

At the press conference held after the board meeting, Dr. Taher Jehaimi, Hon. Minister of Planning stated:

“The Facility focuses on restoring services in the most affected areas. Today, we met to review the activities of the programme and discuss ways to increase its efficiency.”

On her part, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of UNDP in Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro declared:

“This is an ambitious programme designed to help Libyans in the most difficult situations. Today we agreed to reinforce the SFL and align it with the SRSG’s Action Plan.”

The SFL is a multi-country initiative, which aims to help Libyan authorities serve citizens and build peace. Since April 2016, the SFL has undertaken and initiated 285 projects in Bani Walid, Benghazi, Kikla, Sebha, Sirt, Tripoli and Ubari, supporting infrastructure projects, power grids, health and education sectors.

Key outcomes of the meeting can be found here.

For more information please contact:

Hilaria Espin, Hilaria.espin@undp.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.