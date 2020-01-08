08 Jan 2020

SRSG Ghassan Salame welcomes international calls for ceasefire in Libya, urges immediate cessation of military operations across Libya

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
08 Jan 2020

Tripoli, 08 January 2020 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, welcomes recent calls for a ceasefire in Libya by a number of countries and international and regional organisations, the most recent of which is the joint call today by the Presidents of Turkey and Russian.

SRSG Salame urges international and Libyan parties to respond positively to these calls and cease all military operations across Libya immediately to spare the country further bloodshed and provide relief to its people who are suffering the woes of this war.

The Special Representative encourages the international community, especially countries concerned with the Libyan crisis, to seize the current momentum and push the Berlin Process forward in order to reach an international consensus. The success of the Berlin Process will secure an international umbrella to provide support and protection for the three-track intra-Libyan process, launched by UNSMIL and aimed at addressing the Libyan crisis in all its aspects, economic and financial, military and security, and political.

