20 Jan 2020

SRSG Ghassan Salame Remarks to the Press at the International Conference on Libya - Berlin, 19 January 2020

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original

I would like to express again my gratitude to the Germany authorities and Chancellor Merkel for their efforts in the past few months in order to push this process forward.

This started I could say in a meeting I had the honour of having with Madame Chancellor on the 15th of August and since then we have been working hard in order to get where we are today. As the Secretary-general said, we are very grateful for her enthusiastic support and the support of the Foreign Minister as well.

I think the UN Secretary-General briefed you about the three tracks, the UN is trying to push forward. What I would like to add is that during these nine months of war the Mission has never left Libya.

Most of the diplomatic Missions have left but we stayed. We did, I think, remarkable humanitarian efforts beside our political activities. I thank all those countries who have been supporting us to help IDPs and to help everybody, and to stay on the ground despite all difficulties.

I think the Libyans, we owe the Libyans this presence. I think our presence was useful for them in this time of difficulty.

Now I am thinking about tomorrow. I think today was a great day to give us the boost and the moral to keep going.

I thank everybody who has participated in this conference. And I hope that the Security Council, and I hope that the follow up committee will be by our side to implement what have been agreed upon in Berlin.

Thank you

I would like to express again my gratitude to the Germany authorities and Chancellor Merkel for their efforts in the past few months in order to push this process forward.

This started I could say in a meeting I had the honour of having with Madame Chancellor on the 15th of August and since then we have been working hard in order to get where we are today. As the Secretary-general said, we are very grateful for her enthusiastic support and the support of the Foreign Minister as well.

I think the UN Secretary-General briefed you about the three tracks, the UN is trying to push forward. What I would like to add is that during these nine months of war the Mission has never left Libya.

Most of the diplomatic Missions have left but we stayed. We did, I think, remarkable humanitarian efforts beside our political activities. I thank all those countries who have been supporting us to help IDPs and to help everybody, and to stay on the ground despite all difficulties.

I think the Libyans, we owe the Libyans this presence. I think our presence was useful for them in this time of difficulty.

Now I am thinking about tomorrow. I think today was a great day to give us the boost and the moral to keep going.

I thank everybody who has participated in this conference. And I hope that the Security Council, and I hope that the follow up committee will be by our side to implement what have been agreed upon in Berlin.

Thank you

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.