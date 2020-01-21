SRSG Ghassan Salame remarks to the press at the International Conference on Libya - Berlin, 19 January 2020

I would like to express again my gratitude to the Germany authorities and Chancellor Merkel for their efforts in the past few months in order to push this process forward.

This started I could say in a meeting I had the honour of having with Madame Chancellor on the 15th of August and since then we have been working hard in order to get where we are today. As the Secretary-general said, we are very grateful for her enthusiastic support and the support of the Foreign Minister as well.

I think the UN Secretary-General briefed you about the three tracks, the UN is trying to push forward. What I would like to add is that during these nine months of war the Mission has never left Libya.

Most of the diplomatic Missions have left but we stayed. We did, I think, remarkable humanitarian efforts beside our political activities. I thank all those countries who have been supporting us to help IDPs and to help everybody, and to stay on the ground despite all difficulties.

I think the Libyans, we owe the Libyans this presence. I think our presence was useful for them in this time of difficulty.

Now I am thinking about tomorrow. I think today was a great day to give us the boost and the moral to keep going.

I thank everybody who has participated in this conference. And I hope that the Security Council, and I hope that the follow up committee will be by our side to implement what have been agreed upon in Berlin.

Thank you

