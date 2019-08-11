11 Aug 2019

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame statement on the explosion in Benghazi

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
10 August 2019

10 August 2019 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame condemns in the strongest possible terms the explosion that took place today, 10 August, in front of a shopping mall in the eastern city of Benghazi, which resulted in a number of civilian casualties, including UN staff. The Special Representative announces with a heavy heart the death of two UN staff members and several others injured. The Special Representatives extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

“This cowardly attack, which comes at a time when Libyans are out shopping in preparation for the Eid al-Adha, serves as another strong reminder of the urgent need for Libyans to stop fighting, set aside their differences and work together through dialogue and not violence to end the conflict in Libya,” the Special Representative stressed. “This attack will not discourage us, nor will it prevent us from carrying on with our duties to bring about peace, stability and prosperity to Libya and its people.”

The Special Representative emphasizes that the commitment of the parties to the terms of the Eid Truce sends an irrevocable message that the blood of Libyans, and UN staff, both internationals and Libyans, who worked side by side with the Libyan people to achieve a better future for all Libyans was not shed in vain in this heinous explosion.

