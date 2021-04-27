Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya discusses security and political situation and support for elections with high-level international interlocutors

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 - With the aim to advance the implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap leading up to the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021, and the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ján Kubiš, accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General/UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga, held a meeting on 26 April with Special Envoys, Ambassadors and other senior officials representing France, UK, US , Germany and Italy in the P3+2 format.

Participants reiterated the importance of committing to the date of elections on 24 December and of expediting the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters and forces from Libya, in accordance with the Ceasefire Agreement and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including the recently adopted UNSCRs 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021). The meeting also discussed possible next steps to implement the LPDF Roadmap and the UNSC Resolutions.

Within the same context and objectives and in the light of the political and security situation in Libya and the region, the Special Envoy held telephone conversations with high -level representatives of the GIS of Egypt, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov and NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană.