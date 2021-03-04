Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya continues his outreach, meets high-level Russian officials in Moscow

As part of his continuous efforts to mobilise support to the three-track intra-Libyan dialogue process, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš traveled yesterday to Moscow to meet with high-level Russian officials.

The Special Envoy met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, and with his Deputy Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, and discussed a wide range of issues related to the political, security, and economic developments in Libya, including ways to advance the implementation of the political Roadmap and the Ceasefire Agreement signed on 23 October 2020.

They stressed the urgent need to move forward in the formation of a unified interim government, able to address the needs of the Libyan people and prepare the country to hold national elections on 24 December 2021. In this regard, they urged the House of Representatives to convene as scheduled on 8 March, to discuss and consider the vote of confidence on the cabinet expected to be submitted by the Prime-Minister designate.

Minister Lavrov and Deputy Minister Bogdanov reiterated Russia’s support to UN efforts in Libya aiming at assisting the Libyan people in their quest for stable, prosperous, sovereign, and united Libya.

The Special Envoy will continue his meetings tomorrow in Moscow, where he will meet with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vershinin Vasilievich and other high-level officials.