SPECIAL ENVOY FOR LIBYA MEETS HCS PRESIDENT, MISRATA MUNICIPAL COUNCIL, HOR/HCS MEMBERS AND CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, met yesterday in Tripoli with Head of High Council (HCS) of State Khaled Al-Meshri, in the presence of his two deputies Mr. Mohammed Baqi and Mr. Safwan al-Misouri, the HCS rapporteur Mr. Said Kallah and Head of HCS delegation to LPDF, Mr. Fawzi Al-Aqqab. They discussed the latest development in Libya and the progress made so far on the political process. The Special Envoy urged to expedite the process of finding a constitutional and legal framework in order to ensure the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021, as prescribed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap.

Following his meeting with Mr. Al-Meshri, The Special Envoy visited Misrata city and met with the leadership of Misrata Municipal Council, members of the House of Representatives (HoR), and High Council of State of the city, and with a group of activists representing several civil society organizations.

During his meeting with the Mayor of Misrata, Mr. Mahmoud Alsouqotri, and the city’s municipal council members, the Special Envoy listened to their concerns on the many challenges the city is facing and ways to enhance living conditions of the people, including through the decentralization, allocation of resources, increasing support to health and education sectors. Addressing the needs of people with special needs, and irregular migrants inside the city were also discussed during the meeting.

The Special Envoy expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and reiterated the UN full readiness to support the central authorities to address the concerns and the needs of municipalities. Mr. Kubis revealed that he is planning to visit other municipalities across Libya to meet local councils, civil society and other stakeholders.

During his visit, Special Envoy Kubiŝ held a meeting with a group of members of House of Representatives and High Council of State for the city who expressed their appreciation to UNSMIL efforts in assisting the Libyans to achieve a consensus that led to the formation of an interim executive authority and re-unified their constitutional institutions. They called for continued support to the existing consensus to ensure the holding of credible and transparent national elections as defined by the LPDF roadmap on 24 December 2021.

The Special Envoy urged the House of Representatives and High Council of State members to play their constitutional role to ensure that a legal and constitutional framework is in place to hold the elections on 24 December 2021.

Later, the Special Envoy met with representatives of civil society organizations that include the Libyan Legal Aid Coalition, Misrata Bar Association, Tawergha Civil Society, and Misrata Women Rights Activists. He listened to critical issues facing the civil society organisations community in Misrata and neighboring areas including their demand to honor the 30% threshold for women in the executive authority; support for vulnerable groups like migrants and Tawergha displaced people and their rights for voluntary return. They also stressed the urgent need to launch a national reconciliation process and to address the issue of prisoners and missing people.

The Special Envoy pledged to strengthen to cooperation with the civil society organisations through the Mission and through the office of the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, to address all these matters.