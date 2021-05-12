Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis discusses political and security developments, implementation of UNSCRS 2570/2571 (2021) and migration with Italian officials in Rome

12 May 2021 - Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš arrived today in Rome on an official visit to discuss ways to further the peace process in Libya with Italian and EU officials.

Implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021), including the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap leading up to the holding of elections on 24 December, were the focus of a meeting between Special Envoy Kubiš and the Italian Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Luigi Di Maio today in Rome. They both called on the urgent need for a speedy withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya as demanded by the Libyan people and called upon by relevant UNCRs. He also met with with Special Envoy Ambassador Pasquale Ferrara and Director of Political Affairs Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Special Envoy also met with the Minister of Interior H.E. Ms Luciana Lamorgese where he was briefed on Italy’s efforts to support the Libyan authorities in strengthening border control, especially in the South. They called for the need to respect Libya’s sovereignty in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolution, including the arms embargo. Special Envoy Kubiš welcomed the Italian initiative to open a humanitarian corridor and encouraged the intention of Italy to strengthen cooperation with UNHCR and IOM, to promote relocation and resettlement of migrants from Libya, in full respect of human rights.

In a meeting with Under-Secretary for European Affairs H.E. Mr. Amendola, Special Envoy Kubiš to discussed EU-UN cooperation and coordination to better support the Libyan people and authorities in achieving reconciliation, unity and stability in their country. He emphasized the need to shift the paradigm on migration towards a common and holistic EU policy in close cooperation with the Libyan authorities.

While in Rome, the Special Envoy paid a visit to EUNAVFOR Med IRINI where where he received a briefing by Admiral Agostini on the implementation of the arms embargo at sea. SE Kubis emphasized the important work of Operation IRINI in creating the conditions for a more stable Libya and southern Mediterranean region.