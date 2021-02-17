Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš meets Libyan officials in Tripoli and al-Qubba

UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš continued today his interactions with Libyan officials and stakeholders in different parts of the country.

He met in the morning with the President of the Presidency Council Fayez Serraj in Tripoli, who congratulated him on his appointment, and offered him his full support, and expressed full support for a smooth transition of power. Special Envoy Kubiš congratulated Mr. Serraj on the progress made so far in the tree-track Libyan-led/owned dialogue, including the ceasefire agreement and the successful outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), as well as the recent agreement on a unified budget. They both agreed on the need for full compliance with the agreed-upon elections date, 24 December 2021.

The Special Envoy travelled today to al-Qubba where he met with Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Mr. Aguila Saleh in al-Qubba. He commended Speaker Saleh on his active role in the resumption of the political process and eventually the success of the LPDF.

Mr. Kubiš noted Speaker Aguila's full support to holding a parliamentary session for a vote of confidence on the new cabinet. They both reiterated the importance to commit to the date of holding the national elections on 24 December 2021.

Following the meeting with the HoR Speaker, Special Envoy Kubiš met with a group of Eastern, Western and Southern HoR members in Qubba to listen to their views on the way forward in the implementation of the LPDF Roadmap. They expressed their strong support for holding a unified official HoR session as soon as possible. Mr. Kubiš expressed the commitment of the UN to continue assisting the HoR to fulfil its duties in the coming phase.

Yesterday, Special Envoy Kubiš accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) and UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga and ASG/Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon met the High Council of State President Khaled Al-Meshri and his second deputy Mr. Safwan al-Mesouri in Tripoli. They discussed the latest developments in Libya, in light of the progress made in the three-track dialogue process, especially the outcome of the LPDF. Special Envoy Kubiš emphasized the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the LPDF Roadmap, including the formation of a representative and inclusive cabinet and with the holding of a House of Representatives confidence vote session. He stressed the need to fulfill the demands of the Libyan people to hold the national elections on 24 December 2021.

Special Envoy Ján Kubiš will continue in the coming few days his contacts with Libyan officials and interlocutors in Tripoli and other parts of the country.